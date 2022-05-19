Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $360.19. 280,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,710,650. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.02 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.