Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 132 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,820,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.13. The stock had a trading volume of 820,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,612,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.78. The company has a market capitalization of $522.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

