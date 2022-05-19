Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

GOOGL stock traded down $17.41 on Thursday, hitting $2,220.58. 57,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,869. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,196.49 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,550.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,720.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

