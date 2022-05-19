Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 167,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,585. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

