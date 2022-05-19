Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $7.88 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 190,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,651. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.