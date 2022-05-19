Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,949,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.06. 18,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $81.49 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

