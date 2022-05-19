Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 676.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $153,279,000 after purchasing an additional 708,200 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 2,129,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,648,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $173.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

