Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,561 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,531 shares of company stock worth $11,924,380. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

