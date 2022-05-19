Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 3,536 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,296,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.65. 69,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.62 and its 200-day moving average is $357.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.