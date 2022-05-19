Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 18,377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.82. 311,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

