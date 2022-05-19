Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 33,623 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,535. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

