Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.03. 209,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. The company has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 47.22. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$44.11.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

