nOS (NOS) Tops One Day Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.31 or 0.00585364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00445329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033107 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.34 or 1.58735307 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008609 BTC.

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

