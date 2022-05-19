Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.61

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.61 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.51 ($0.08), with a volume of 205,914 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.61. The firm has a market cap of £11.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)
