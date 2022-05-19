Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.42

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 47329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The stock has a market cap of C$32.91 million and a P/E ratio of 16.92.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

