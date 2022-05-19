Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.42

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 47329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The stock has a market cap of C$32.91 million and a P/E ratio of 16.92.
Nova Leap Health Company Profile (CVE:NLH)
Featured Articles
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.