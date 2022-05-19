NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.