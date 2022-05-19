Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Announces Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative net margin of 838.95% and a negative return on equity of 133.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Novan has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novan by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

