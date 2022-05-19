Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.44. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

