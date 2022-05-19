Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.51 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

NYSE NUS traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $43.92. 11,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,305. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

