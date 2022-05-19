Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Up 2.3%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 1,118,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,268,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.15.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is in Phase 1-ready stage for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

