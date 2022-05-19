Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$98.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE:NTR traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$129.85. 1,030,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$71.40 and a 12 month high of C$147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 17.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

