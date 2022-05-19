Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.