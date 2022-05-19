Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 585,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 776.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,868 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $4,266,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 230,384 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

