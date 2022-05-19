Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) to report $221.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.80 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $959.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $943.15 million to $972.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 645,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. 333,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.