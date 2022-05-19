NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.24. 61,924,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,974,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.96. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $498.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.12.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

