NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 36,013 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $172.30. 1,183,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,302,988. The firm has a market cap of $501.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $135.43 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.12.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

