NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.45.

NVIDIA stock opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

