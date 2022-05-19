Nwam LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $335.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

