Nwam LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MA stock opened at $335.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.
In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
