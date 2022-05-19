Nwam LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.93.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $202.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

