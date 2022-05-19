Nwam LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

