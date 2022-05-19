Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 2,337 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

