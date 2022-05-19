Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 9,549 IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $795,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $33.83.
