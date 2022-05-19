Nwam LLC Sells 10,222 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,147,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

