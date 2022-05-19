O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 148,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,102 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.