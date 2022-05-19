O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,498. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average of $162.41.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

