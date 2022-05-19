O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $26.90 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $26,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $601.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,403. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $677.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.