O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $61.90 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,742 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $61,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $51.09. 13,687,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,654,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

