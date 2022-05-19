O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,747 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.4% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Johnson Controls International worth $77,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after purchasing an additional 746,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 5,806,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,462. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

