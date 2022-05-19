O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,403 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.94. 6,783,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,602. The company has a market cap of $457.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

