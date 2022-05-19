O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 263,409 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 15,991,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,043,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

