O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 23,654 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Allstate worth $52,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $125.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,940. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

