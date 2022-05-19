Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.12

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.27.
Obayashi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)
