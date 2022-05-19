Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.12

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

