Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Shares Down 0.5%

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.20). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 759,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.21).

The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.43.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other Octopus Titan VCT news, insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper bought 192,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £215,191.20 ($265,275.15).

About Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.