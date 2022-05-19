OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Trading 8.1% Higher

OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

OFX Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OZFRY)

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and International Payment Solutions. The company offers international payment services, such as bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers.

