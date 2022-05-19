Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 11670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONC. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.4184246 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

