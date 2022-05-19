Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

