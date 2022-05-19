Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.76). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08.

Several analysts have commented on ONCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oncorus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oncorus by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248,560 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Oncorus by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Oncorus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 81,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,791. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.27.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

