Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$104.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Onex stock opened at C$72.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.43. Onex has a 12 month low of C$69.87 and a 12 month high of C$101.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

