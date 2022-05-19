Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Down 13.8% in April

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ONYX opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONYX. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $202,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $274,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.