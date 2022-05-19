Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Leafly stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Leafly has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFLY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $2,585,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth $93,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

