Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Opthea stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. Opthea has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Opthea worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

