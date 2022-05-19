Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Opthea worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opthea (OPT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opthea (OPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.